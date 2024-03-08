Cam’ron Defends Dame Dash After Steve Stoute Blames Him For Roc-A-Fella Break Up

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Cam’ron and Dame Dash have had a tight relationship for decades, which many felt might’ve played a part in the downfall of Roc-A-Fella Records. So when OG Hip-Hop exec Steve Stoute put the blame of the Roc’s breakup squarely on the shoulders of Dame, Cam and Mase came to the defense of Jay-Z’s former business partner.

In a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, Steve Stoute suggested that Jay-Z outgrew Dame Dash’s “crazy” antics while they were working together at Roc-A-Fella and wanted to pursue bigger and better things. Taking issue with Stoute’s perspective on the matter, Cam’ron and Mase stood up for Dame on their show, It Is What It Is. Cam and Mase talked about how Dame put a lot of people in a position to win in life and even inspired Cam to take his career more seriously than he was at the time.

After Mase reminded everyone that Dame gave a lot of Harlemites jobs in the music industry, Cam chimed in. “Oh, absolutely. It’s a bunch of people outside of me that are still in prominent positions now,” Cam said.

“Dame gets perceived the wrong way because of his attitude. He’s very arrogant but he’s very smart. But the thing about it is, Dame is going to do what works for Dame and at this point you got to accept him,” Cam said. “Either love him or hate him for who he is ’cause he’s not changing, and he’s been successful at helping build $100 million companies — not just one, but multiple,” the “Oh Boy” rapper continued.

“And some people are never going to see $100 million in they life, so I think he’s capable of doing anything in the world. But sometimes to me, to Cam, the way he presents himself to other people is a turn off. He’s an acquired taste, pause.”

Dame for his part didn’t take kindly to Steve Stoute’s take on the Roc’s downfall. He took to IG to express his feelings on the matter by posting a clip of Stoute’s interview with a caption that read, “This is the reason I had to smack the shit out of @stevestoute a couple years ago…because he’s always speaking on other men’s business good thing I’ve evolved #staytuned”

Steve Stoute got slapped up by Dame Dash and Diddy (allegedly) on separate occasions?! That man gotta stop messing around with dudes who got the letter “D” in their names or something.

What do y’all think of the situation? Was Dame to blame for Roc-A-Fella breaking up? Should Stoute be throwing his 2 cents in on the matter? Let us know in the comments section below.

Cam’ron Defends Dame Dash After Steve Stoute Blames Him For Roc-A-Fella Break Up was originally published on hiphopwired.com