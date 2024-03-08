Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal together on Broadway? Take our money now.

Spotted on Deadline, Washington and Gyllenhall are set to star in the 2025 Broadway revival of William Shakespeare’s classic Othello, the play’s producer Brian Anthony Moreland announced.

Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon will direct the play in the coming Spring of 2025 at a Shubert Theatre that will see the Training Day star take on the title role while Gyllenhaal will play Iago.

Both actors are Broadway veterans, with Washington coming to Tony-award nominated performance in 2018’s The Iceman Cometh and his Tony Award-winning performance as Walter Lee Younger in 2014’s revival of Raisin in the Sun. In 2005, he starred in Julius Caesar, playing the role of Marcus Brutus.

For Gyllenhaal, he starred in 2019’s Sea Wall/A Life, 2017’sSunday in the Park With George and Constellations in 2015. He earned Tony nominations for producing Sea Wall/A Life and 2019-2021’s Slave Play. He also got a nomination for portrayal in Sea Wall/A Life.

Othello will also see Washington and Leon unite again; the two worked together on the 2010 Fences and the 2014 Raisin in the Sun.

Washington has been on a Shakespeare kick lately. He also starred in 2021’s Apple TV+ film adaptation of The Tragedy of Macbeth, which earned him a Best Actor Oscar nomination. Will Smith took home the award for portraying Serena and Venus William’s father in the film King Richard.

We have a pretty good feeling Othello will be the hottest ticket on Broadway when it arrives in 2025.

Denzel Washington & Jake Gyllenhaal Returing To Broadway For Revival of Shakespeare’s ‘Othello’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com