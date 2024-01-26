911 Call Released From Night Colts Owner Jim Irsay Found Unresponsive

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

CARMEL, Ind.–The 911 call from the day Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay was found unresponsive from a “suspected overdose” has been released.

On the morning of December 8, Colts Chief Operating Officer Pete Ward called 911 on his way to Irsay’s home in Carmel.

“We have a gentlemen who’s unresponsive. He’s breathing, but he’s bluish in color. We believe that he may be having congestive heart failure,” said Ward to the 911 dispatcher.

In their report later, the police called it a “suspected overdose”. Officers at the scene attempted a “sternum rub” which didn’t work. They also administered Narcan to Irsay, which is a drug commonly used to revive people after an opiate overdose.

Ward got to the home right before emergency medical personnel arrived. He told the dispatcher that Irsay’s breathing was labored, he was “mostly” conscious, and he could hear “snoring.”

Ward was told by Irsay’s nurse that Irsay’s oxygen level was concerning.

“His oxygen saturation number is 71,” said Ward.

The Cleveland Clinic says a normal pulse oximeter reading is anywhere between 95% and 100%. If it drops below 90, that’s usually the time you need to get medical care.

Irsay was eventually taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

On January 9, the Colts announced that Irsay was dealing with a “severe respiratory illness”.

“Mr. Irsay continues to recover from his respiratory illness. We will have no further comment on his personal health, and we continue to ask that Jim and his family’s privacy be respected,” said the Colts in a statement.

You can hear the full audio from the 911 call below.

