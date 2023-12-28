Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Prison, Served Time For Mom’s Murder

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who was sent to prison for the murder of her mother, Clauddinnea “Dee Dee” Blanchard, who allegedly abused her daughter and kept her sick for years, was released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center at 3:30 a.m. local time, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Gypsy and her boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, were arrested in 2015 for the murder of “Dee Dee” Blanchard, who was found stabbed to death in her home.

Gypsy Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years.

Godejohn was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

“Dee Dee” Blanchard allegedly abused her daughter for years by convincing Gypsy and the public that she was extremely sick, when she wasn’t.

Gypsy grew up believing she suffered from conditions including:

leukemia

muscular dystrophy

vision

hearing impairments

seizures.

She used a wheelchair, a feeding tube and underwent multiple surgeries that were later deemed to be unnecessary.

Gypsy Blanchard said her mother kept her weak, isolated and dependent on her, and said her mother became more controlling as she got older.

“She physically chained me to the bed and put bells on the doors and told … anybody that I probably would’ve trusted that I was going through a phase and to tell her if I was doing anything behind her back,” Gypsy Blanchard told ABC News’ “20/20” in 2017.

Gypsy Blanchard told “20/20” she wanted her mother dead “because I wanted to escape her.”

Nicholas Godejohn, who stabbed “Dee Dee” Blanchard in her bedroom, told police he just wanted to protect his girlfriend.

In 2017, Gypsy Blanchard told “20/20” she felt freer in prison than she did living with her mom.

