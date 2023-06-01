Bill Cosby is facing more legal trouble, as he’s just been sued for rape in Los Angeles County.
This story was initially reported by the Washington Post.
Cosby, the 85-year-old disgraced comedian and actor, is being accused by Victoria Valentino of drugging and raping the former Playboy centerfold in 1969.
“It’s not about money, it’s about accountability,” Valentino said to reporters. Cosby has now been accused of some form of sexual assault, misconduct, or rape, by at least 60 women.
From The Washington Post:
In her lawsuit, Valentino says she briefly met Cosby in 1969 while she was an actress and singer. Later, she says, they ran into each other at a Los Angeles restaurant and Cosby came over to say hello after spotting her in tears over the recent drowning death of her 6-year-old son. Later that day he gave her a pill, she says.
To read the entire report from The Washington Post, [click here].
Cosby was released from prison in 2021 after his 2018 rape conviction was overturned.
Reports state that he’s planning on returning to comedy at some point in 2023.
Bill Cosby Sued For Rape in Los Angeles County was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
