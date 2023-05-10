Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Today Netflix released the official trailer for Wanda Sykes new comedy special ‘I’m An Entertainer.’

Legendary comedian, actress and producer Wanda Sykes returns for her second hour-long Netflix comedy special. From the challenges of raising Gen Z teens to the dilemmas of being a liberal in a hyper charged political climate, Sykes, renowned for her social commentary, delivers her insightful and ferocious wit and candor audiences have come to know and love. Check out the trailer below where Sykes jokes that the end of the world may be near based on some of the wild experiences in recent history.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Click to watch the trailer:

Filmed in early February 2023 at the Miller Theater in Philadelphia, Wanda Sykes will premiere her new comedy special I’m an Entertainer on Netflix May 23, 2023.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The special is directed by Linda Mendoza. Page Hurwitz and Sykes serve as Executive Producers under their banner, Push It Productions. Push It Productions has produced numerous critically acclaimed Netflix comedy shows including the Sykes co-created series The Upshaws and award-winning specials Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Critics’ Choice Award) and Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Grammy Award). Sykes’ 2019 Netflix comedy special, Not Normal, was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

‘Here Comes Jesus!’ Wanda Sykes Jokes The End Of The World Is Coming In Trailer For Netflix Special was originally published on globalgrind.com