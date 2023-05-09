News

Donald Trump Found Liable In Sexual Assault Case Civil Suit of E. Jean Carroll

Published on May 9, 2023

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Source: (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been found liable by a New York City jury in his civil rape case.

He has been found liable for sexual abuse and defamation, but he has not been found guilty of rape.

Writer E. Jean Carroll said Trump raped her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the 1990s and then defamed her years later.

Trump denied all of the allegations against him.  However, during closing arguments yesterday, Carroll’s attorneys blasted Trump for not testifying in his own defense.

Because it’s a civil case, Trump does not face jail, but he has been ordered to pay her about $5 million.

