Texas Gunman Kills 5 Neighbors and Flees, Authorities Offer $80K for Help with Massive Manhunt

The massive manhunt intensifies for a Texas suspect who killed several of his neighbors.

Just before midnight on Friday, the shooter was asked by neighbors to stop shooting his rifle in the yard because a baby was trying to sleep. 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza refused, leading to an escalated confrontation. Oropeza then invaded the home and opened fire, killing five victims between the ages of 8 and 31. He fled before police arrived.

Three children inside the home of ten were found covered in blood with the deceased victims laying on top of them—a seemingly heroic act. They were taken to a hospital and found uninjured.

So far, police have gathered a few clues, seizing the firearm and discovering an abandoned phone, but admitted to having “zero leads”.

“He could be anywhere now,” Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said.

More than 200 officers from multiple law enforcement agencies continue the search. Authorities are now offering up to $80,000 for any information that can lead to the suspect’s arrest.

Horrific Details Emerge As Mississippi Police Accused Of Shooting Black Man’s Tongue Off