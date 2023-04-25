President Joe Biden Announces 2024 Re-Election Campaign

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

President Joe Biden was widely expected to seek reelection in 2024 and the announcement was made official on Tuesday (April 25). As it stands at the moment, most signs point to former president Donald Trump in being the Republican Party frontrunner despite the business mogul’s current legal struggles.

As he did in 2019, President Joe Biden announced his campaign using a video collage titled “Joe Biden Launches His Campaign For President: Let’s Finish the Job,” no doubt referencing many of the Biden Adminstration’s policy matters that have, in recent times, come against strong opposition from his Republican Party counterparts.

Thus far, President Biden will face challenges to the White House from author and spiritual leader Marianne Williamson, and lawyer and anti-vaccine advocate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., both of the Democratic Party. For the Republicans, Trump, Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchingson.

“Personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans,” President Biden begins in the video. “That’s been the work of my first term, to fight for our democracy.”

Biden added, “To protect our rights, to make sure that everyone in this country is treated equally and that everyone is given a fair shot in making it.”

Much of the video sees President Biden among fellow Americans, greeting them humbly with clips of some of his public appearances and speeches sprinkled throughout.

President Joe Biden will turn 81 this coming November, which has been a point of concern among some voters. However, Biden has shown and proven that he’s fit for the task although there are critics of the administration among the voting populace.

The announcement video can be viewed in full below.

