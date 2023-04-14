Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey is serving body galore in a black, halter Laquan Smith dress that is too hot for words.

Fresh off her tropical vacation with her boo Damson, Lori Harvey is back on her grind and looking incredible while doing so. The SKN by LH CEO worked a Revolve event in a black, off-the-shoulder halter dress by famed designer Laquan Smith. The plunging frock featured a thigh-high split that revealed her toned legs and cinched her tiny waist perfectly. The model accessorized the sexy dress with a teal crocodile Hermes mini bag and black ankle strap heels. She kept her jewelry simple with vast diamond stud earrings only, and her hair was pulled back in a bun with two long pieces framing her face.

Harvey is no stranger to Laquan Smith’s looks. Just a year ago, she stunned in a sheer animal print look by the designer that turned heads. She styled that dress similarly to this look with minimal jewelry and her hair pulled back off her face.

The socialite posted her recent Laquan Smith ensemble to her Instagram, saluting Revolve for their 20th anniversary. “Had the best time celebrating @revolve’s 20-year anniversary!! Congratulations and cheers to 20 more .” Harvey’s followers were enamored with the picture and showed their support by flooding her comment section with fire and heart-eye emojis. One follower was so into her style that they mentioned how lucky Damson Idris is to be dating Harvey!

Are you feeling Lori’s garb?

Lori Harvey Is Picturesque In A Laquan Smith Halter Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com