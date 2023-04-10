Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Style queens Mary J. Blige and Misa Hylton were living it up together over the weekend and of course, they did it in style!

The 52-year-old Queen of R&B and 50-year-old legendary stylist were spotted on Instagram having the time of their lives as they danced with each other at Diddy’s mother’s 70th birthday party. The beauties were each serving a LEWK with Mary rocking an all white ensemble featuring white pants and a white top which she accessorized with white boots and a white and grey fur coat. As for her hair, Mary rocked her blonde locs in a half up, half down style with a side swoop bang and light curls throughout.

Misa, of course, was serving as well and rocked an emerald green, cut out dress with a small slit in the front. She wore her hair in goddess locs and donned a light beat on her face, only to enhance her natural beauty.

Together, the ladies were all smiles as they had a great time together at the party and showed off their stunning fashions in the process.

Misa took to Instagram to share a video of the ladies during the event, captioning the video, “Happy Resurrection Sunday Everybody and Happy Birthday Mommy #MimiFabulous70 Life is good. Bless up ”

Check out the adorable video below.

We just love these looks on these ladies! What do you think? Are you feeling Mary and Misa’s ensembles?

Mary J. Blige And Misa Hylton Give Us Style Goals On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com