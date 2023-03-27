Hot Spot (UPDATE): Judge Joe Brown Denies Sexual Assault Claims [LISTEN]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Judge Joe Brown denies all sexual assault insinuations and threatens a lawsuit against anyone implying otherwise.

Last week, actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, 66, took to iHeartRadio’s Way Up with Angela Yee to divulge some worrisome information about an alleged assault by a “famous TV Judge”. Ralph describes a story where she and the judge had an uncomfortable encounter while at work, to which she was asked to not move forward with contacting authorities.

After making it clear that the judge was not Judge Greg Mathis, speculations on social media ran rapid. Many assumed that it was Judge Joe Brown, based on the timing and minor details given in the interview.

Brown was not pleased with the allegations. He made tweets addressing the assumptions and made mention of a multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit.

Brown said in a tweet that he “categorically [denies] both rumors & any acquaintance with the lady in question” and that “they ought ‘Cease & Desist’ or contemplate a Defamation Action'”.

