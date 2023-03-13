Blac Chyna Shares Her Breast & Butt Reduction Journey

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Blac Chyna has made a name for herself not only because of who she’s dated but for her looks too. The former reality star and exotic dancer has made a lot of cash from her curves but Blac Chyna has decided to leave the plastic surgery behind and rid her body of silicon.

The D.C. native shares videos on social media of the process she went through for her breast and butt reduction writing “I want you all to be apart of my life changing journey. I Reduced my breast and Gluteus maximus.”

Unfortunately there are an abundance of stories of botch ass implants and plastic surgeries gone horribly wrong. As women all over the world share their stories, many are becoming more cautious before going under the knife. Also with so many celebrities embracing their natural bodies, future generations are being encouraged to love themselves just the way they are!

Blac Chyna says she was born again after getting baptized on her birthday and we wish her a healthy and happy recovery as she continues on her journey!

