More Creed? Why the hell not? Michael B. Jordan is far from done with Adonis and further expanding the universe around the character.

According to Deadline, Michael B. Jordan wants to start a “Creed-Verse.” The actor who made his directorial debut with his history-making film Creed III is discussing with Amazon to expand the franchise’s universe with film and television projects. There could possibly be another spinoff film that will revolve around Adonis’ daughter, Amara.

Per Deadline:

Details are sketchy because some of the conversations are still in exploratory stages, but we hear that an anime series connected to the Rocky spinoff IP is in the works, and there are ideas for a companion live-action TV series. Also percolating is a potential project centering on Adonis Creed’s daughter Amara, who was played by deaf actress Mila Davis-Kent in Creed III, making her film acting debut.

A Drago spinoff, written by Robert Lawton, is currently in the works at MGM. It will center around Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) and his son Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), Adonis’ adversary in Creed II. According to Deadline, there was chatter about it becoming a series, but the intention is to keep it as a feature film release.

Will We Get More Movies Featuring Adonis?

As for Adonis Creed, don’t bet on his fight, with Jonathan Majors’ Damian being his last. Speaking with Deadline on the premiere red carpet, he told the website, “building the Creed universe is something that I’m really excited about.”

The Creed movie franchise is on its way to becoming a half-a-billion movie franchise, and Creed III made history after earning the highest-grossing opening for a sports film.

So yea, please, give us more.

—

Photo: Eli Ade / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

Michael B. Jordan In Talks With Amazon To Create A TV/Film Universe Around ‘Creed’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com