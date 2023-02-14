Hot Spot: Anthony Anderson Says Weight-Loss Trend Creating Diabetes Medication Shortage [WATCH]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Sheryl Lee Ralph wants to make one thing clear, she doesn’t care about the lip-sync chatter being had online after her stunning Super Bowl performance.

She tells The Hollywood Reporter, “Does it matter? Does it matter? No. Thank you.”

Da Brat and The Rickey Smiley Morning Show discuss this plus Anthony Anderson is speaking out about an issue that touches close to his heart.

PEOPLE reported that “a weight loss trend is sweeping Hollywood and TikTok alike due to drugs like Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy.” Anthony Anderson opens up about how he hopes it will stop and how it’s creating a shortage for those who really need the medication.

“I will say this, it’s creating a shortage for those of us who need the medicine that we need and not for weight loss issues, but for our health,” said Anderson.

Anderson was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes back in 2002.

Have you heard about this trend? Listen to The Hot Spot and let us know your thoughts!

