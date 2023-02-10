Porsha Williams Flaunts Her Bikini Body While Vacationing On Her Honeymoon

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Porsha Williams is still in marital bliss and took to Instagram recently to show off her bikini body while vacationing with her new husband Simon Guobadia!

Taking to the social media platform, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star donned a sexy, nude cut out bikini as she showed off her killer curves and toned abs. The beauty shared an IG Reel of herself as she posed on the beach and in the water in Costa Rica while her hubby Simon snapped a few pictures of her as she strutted her stuff by the pool and was sure to get her angles just right.

The video also showed some major PDA between the newlyweds as they showed off their love while visiting their third country in celebration of their honeymoon.

“No Stress #Honeymooners #3rdCountry Costa Rica #LoversLane #SpoiledWifey” she captioned the IG Reel. Check it out below.

We love to see it!

Porsha and Simon officially tied the knot last month in two lavish ceremonies, both held in Atlanta. They were married in front of 350 guests, including fellow Housewives stars Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Monyetta Shaw, Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora and Cynthia Bailey. According to People.com, comedian Rickey Smiley, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s Karlie Redd, Married to Medicine’s Quad Webb, Basketball Wives’ Jennifer Williams, and musician T.I. and wife Tiny Harris were also in attendance at the lavish ceremony.

Congratulations again to the lovely couple!

Porsha Williams Flaunts Her Bikini Body While Vacationing On Her Honeymoon was originally published on hellobeautiful.com