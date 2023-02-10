Turn Your Super Bowl Party Up A Notch With These Drink Ideas

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The Super Bowl is going to be all the rage this weekend and the event is about keeping hunger at bay and thirsts quenched as the Big Game takes over the living room. We’ve compiled a quick guide of cocktails, mocktail suggestions, and more to help turn your Super Bowl party up a notch.

The first section of the guide will focus on cocktails, then we’ll briefly cover some beers, and then we’ll end the list with some non-alcoholic but still tasty options. Enjoy!

MIX IT UP!

Hall of Fame rocker Sammy Hagar published a book in 2022 titled Sammy Hagar’s Cocktail Hits and we’re featuring two drinks from the book with nods to the teams in Sunday’s Big Game, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Philadelphia Eagles. Hagar also has a canned cocktail that comes highly recommended by Seltzer Nation and a spirits line used in the cocktails below that we’ll feature later.

Mahomes Mojito (Mojito Rising)

3 fresh raspberries

4–6 fresh mint leaves

3/4 ounce of fresh lime juice1 1/2 ounces of Sammy’s Beach Bar Platinum Rum

Soda water, as needed

Garnish: Fresh watermelon slice, lime wheel and a mint sprig

Preparation: In a cocktail shaker, add the raspberries, mint leaves and lime juice. Using a muddler, gently (yet firmly) muddle the ingredients. Add both Sammy’s Beach Bar Platinum and Red Head Rums, and shake lightly. Pour into a Collins glass filled with ice. Top with soda water and garnish with a slice of fresh watermelon, lime wheel and a mint sprig.

Philly Peño

2 slices of fresh jalapeño

1 1/2 ounces of Cabo Wabo Blanco Tequila

1/2 ounce of triple sec (or any high-quality orange liqueur)

1 ounce of mango purée

3 ounces of sweet & sour mix

Rim: Fresh lime and Tajín

Garnish: Fresh lime wheel

Preparation: Run a fresh l ime wedge around the rim of a rocks or old fashioned glass. Roll the moistened rim in Tajín and set the glass aside. In a cocktail shaker, add the jalapeño slices. Using a muddler, gently (yet firmly) muddle the jalapeño. Add the Cabo Wabo Blanco tequila, triple sec, mango purée, and sweet & sour mix. Fill the shaker with ice and shake. Pour the entire contents into the prepared glass and garnish with a fresh lime wheel.

Mezcal UNIÓN Avocado Margarita

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Mezcal UNIÓN Uno

0.75 oz Lime Juice

0.75 oz Avocado Puree

0.25 oz Agave

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients into a shaker tin. Add ice and shake and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass.

Glassware: Coupe/Nick & Nora

Ice: Cube

Garnish: cilantro flower

Cristalino Highball

by Jose Cuervo

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Cuervo® Tradicional® Cristalino Tequila

.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

3 oz. Club Soda

Glass: Highball

PREPARATION

Add all ingredients to a highball glass with ice, top with club soda and stir. Garnish with lime wheels and cucumber slices (optional).

We should add that with the big game hosted at the State Farm Arena, the home field of the Arizona Cardinals, Jose Cuervo has partnered with the NFL team and is the official tequila of the squad for the next two NFL seasons. To commemorate the partnership, Cuervo hosted a bar crawl in the Old Town section of Scottsdale, Ariz. on Thursday (Feb. 9) and on Saturday (Feb. 11), Cuervo is hosting the Tao X Maxim Big Game Party. Learn more here.

Picante Punch

by Mezcal Campante

INGREDIENTS

1 OZ MEZCAL CAMPANTE

2 OZ FRESH LIME JUICE

1 OZ AGAVE SYRUP

3 OZ SODA

FOR GARNISH: 2 GREEN JALAPENO SLICES

INSTRUCTIONS

IN A SHAKER, COMBINE THE CAMPANTE, LIME JUICE,AND SYRUP. SHAKE WELL, AND SERVE IN A GLASS WITH A COUPLE OF ICE CUBES. TOP UP WITH SODA. FOR THE GARNISH, ADD A COUPLE OF JALAPENO SLICES, AND STIR.

Martell Blue Swift is a VSOP cognac that’s matured in French Oak casks and finished in American whiskey barrels. Our first impression of the spirit was that it’s cognac for American whiskey lovers but it’s a lot more complex than that. Learn more here.

Huncho Special

Ingredients:

2 parts Martell Blue Swift

1 part Lemon juice

1 part Orange liqueur

1 peel Orange

How to mix: Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker, shake well until the metal frosts, strain into cocktail glass, garnish with a twist of orange peel.

WORK LESS, DRINK MORE!

The below offerings will make it easy on the bartending hobbyists and party hosts, aiding this important group of individuals by getting the drinks out quickly, fast, and in a hurry!

Austin Cocktails

Austin Cocktails is one of the best canned cocktail companies around. Seriously, we’re really big fans. Learn more about the brand here.

Parrot Bay Ice Pops & Pouches

Parrot Bay is all about the island vibes with their variety of flavored rum, and now they have a new line of prepared drink pouches and frozen pops too. Learn more here.

Mary’s Mixers

Mary’s Mixers offers a variety of flavor-packed mixers that will jumpstart the classic cocktails that we all love like the Bloody Mary, Pina Colada, and the Margarita. If you want it spicy? They’ve got you covered. Check them out here.

Clearly Canadian

Clearly Canadian is a sparkling water brand that’s been around since the late 1980s, and the brand has a couple of cocktail suggestions, The Cherried Canadian, and the Clearly Canadian Blackberry Buzz. Also, the water is fine on its own for those who want something bubbly and booze-free.

VAQIT (VOCK-IT)

VAQIT is an approachable canned cocktail that simply pairs premium vodka with soda water, natural, flavors, and no added sugars. Coming in three core flavors, the drinks clock in at 4 percent ABV so you can drink the whole range and still have a pretty smooth ride the next day. Full disclosure: we just crushed one and we’re loving it. Learn more about VAQIT here.

BEER IS STILL VERY IMPORTANT!

Elysian Brewing

Elysian Brewing has been featured by Spirit.Ed in times past and the brand’s Space Dust IPA is the can to grab for fans of the hops. Pair it with your best chips and dips, or burgers and brats and float away to the stars. Learn more here.

Sierra Nevada Brewing Company

Sierra Nevada Brewing Company is another one of our favorite beer brands and their new limited edition Hazy IPA release, Juicy Little Thing, is precisely the kind of brew you want cold and on hand as you watch your teams go to war. Learn more here.

HOLD THE BOOZE, BRING ON THE FLAVOR!

To accommodate those guests who are trying to cut out booze, or don’t drink at all, they deserve a tasty drink to enjoy the big game too. Check it out!

Roxie

Learn more about Roxie, which we absolutely love, here.

Dhōs Non-Alcoholic Spirits

Dhōs omits the alcohol from its spirits using techniques from the distillery world and applies it to its homegrown offerings of Bittersweet, Gin Free, and Orange alcohol-free spirits. Learn more here.

FREE AF

FREE AF not only has a clever and catchy name, the product employs its proprietary Afterglow blend that mimics the subtle but pleasant burn of alcohol. It’s so true to the actual stuff that you might check the can. Learn more here.

8th Wonder

8th Wonder is a sparking tea brand that offers stepped brews, bubbles, and healthy additions like moringa, tumeric, and other herbs across the range. Learn more here.

As always, sip safely and surely.

—

Photo: Getty

Turn Your Super Bowl Party Up A Notch With These Drink Ideas was originally published on cassiuslife.com