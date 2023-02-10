Quinta Brunson Kicks Off NYFW In A Classic All-Black Look

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Watching Quinta Brunson slay the fashion world is our favorite pastime. The actress, producer and comedian has been killing it on the fashion circuit, ever since she began working with stylist, Bryon Javar.

The Abbott Elementary creator kicked off New York Fashion Week at Christian Siriano’s Fall/Winter 2023 show for NYFW.

Brunson looked radiant in a black cocktail dress with a plunging neckline designed by Siriano. She partnered the look with a black blazer, a black top hat, cat-eye sunglasses, and pointed-toe pumps. The starlet oozed vintage femme fatale vibes in her ensemble.

Sitting perched between Greta Onieogou, Julia Stiles, Lindsay Lohan, Derek Blasberg and Gottmik was Brunson, flashing her pearly whites. The actress is a huge fan of Christian Siriano, and has worn several of his garments during awards season.

Just last month, Brunson celebrated her latest Golden Globe award in a black and pink Christian Siriano gown.

Fashion week has kicked off to a fashionable start, and we’re excited. We are confident there will be tons of stylish ensembles spotted over the next few days, and we’ll be on the scene to cover them all. From the best Black designers to hit the runway to the bountiful street style looks to hit the pavement, we’ll cover it all.

DON’T MISS…

Quinta Brunson Gives Us Glam In Christian Siriano

Quinta Brunson Starts 2023 Off With A Fashionable Bang

Five Things We’re Looking Forward To During NYFW

Quinta Brunson Kicks Off NYFW In A Classic All-Black Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com