The Hot Spot: Jay-Z Opens Up About Beyoncé ‘Album of the Year’ Loss [WATCH]

Da Brat has Offset’s response to the alleged fight between him and Quavo, taking to social media to deny the reports.

Quavo performed a tribute to Takeoff at the 2023 Grammy’s following his brother’s untimely passing. It was rumored Offset did not appreciate being left out of the tribute and let Quavo know how he felt. Prior to Takeoff’s tragic passing, he and Quavo separated themselves from Offset for unknown reasons.

Some footage surfaced the next day which seemed to show Cardi B yelling at people to stop, but the video does not show exactly who.

There is footage of Cardi B yelling at Quavo and offset and it’s online and she’s saying both of y’all wrong.

Jay-Z also opened up about Beyonce’s ‘Album of the Year’Grammy loss, telling Tidal that he’s removed himself from the voting process and hope they get it right, noting a lot of these award shows are nothing more than a marketing opportunity for artists.

Do you feel as though Beyoncé was snubbed for AOTY?

