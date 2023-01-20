Snoop Dogg & Pete Davidson Named Captains For 2023 NFL Pro Bowl

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The reveal of the new-look NFL Pro Bowl continues.

The legendary meeting of the most talented footballers has changed, going from a regular game where no one really plays defensive to what’s now called the Pro Bowl Games, done in partnership with Peyton Manning‘s Omaha Productions. It boils down to a flag football game that starts with the recently named team captains, Pete Davidson for the NFC and Snoop Dogg for the AFC.

It’s unclear how well-versed in football Davidson is, but the thought process going into the teams will be top-notch since Super Bowl-winning brothers Peyton and Eli Manning were previously named coaches.

Snoop’s love for football is well known as he’s got his own youth football league that he started back in 2005 and has since exploded in popularity with thousands of players signing up. The SYFL has even been home to some major talent, with several committing to D1 colleges. A few even made it to the pros.

The rapper also has a business relationship with the NFL after performing at Super Bowl LVI last year. But for now, he’s focused on being the best captain and coming out on top against Pete Davidson.

“I’m comin’ back to the NFL field, but this time, instead of performing, I’m going head-to-head with Pete and competing for the title of The Pro Bowl Games Champion,” Snoop told People in a statement.

“The competition is going to go off, but we all know that Peyton and our AFC squad are gonna do some big things. We’ll end up on that podium.”

Davidson had a very on-brand response to getting named captain, simply saying, “I’m doing this to impress my Uncle Mike.”

The reinvented Pro Bowl, which will have no contact, will surely draw some mixed reactions from fans come February.

Snoop Dogg & Pete Davidson Named Captains For 2023 NFL Pro Bowl was originally published on cassiuslife.com