Monica took to Instagram recently to share a stunning family photo, including herself and her children, as they all look incredible!

Taking to the platform, the family of five all rocked all black looks, with each member of the family donning matching leather jackets from Daniel’s Leather. The family posed for the photo shoot while celebrating Monica’s son, Romelo’s 15th birthday. In the photo set, Monica served face as she posed in the black leather jacket and paired the look with an all black ensemble including black leather boots with gold buckles. As for her hair, she wore her dark brown locs in a sleek up ‘do with a side swoop bang that framed her gorgeous face.

“HAPPY 15TH BIRTHDAY @romelo

We Love You • It’s US 4Ever

The Family In @danielsleather

Desserts @pinkchocolateaffair

Cake @tinycakecreations

Dinner @mortonssteak

Balloons @theballoonkingx

Shot By @cyndiibee_ ” the family matriarch captioned the stunning photo set for her millions of IG followers. Check it out below.

“QUEEN, Princess, and young Kings are all I see here!!!! #beautiful” one of the beauty’s followers commented on the stunning look, while another simply wrote, “ Beautiful”

A family that slays together, stays together. Wouldn’t you agree?

Monica Shares A Stunning Family Photo With Her Beautiful Children was originally published on hellobeautiful.com