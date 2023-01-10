Allen Iverson Partners With Authentic Brands Group To Grow His Reach In Entertainment

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), a global brand owner, development and entertainment platform, today (Jan. 10) announced that it has partnered with Allen Iverson to further develop his brand.

The basketball legend is looking to advance his reach globally. Authentic Brands Group will focus on growing Iverson’s entertainment business, securing new endorsements and strategic partnerships, as well as consumer products that are as electrifying and original as the man himself. Early in his career, Iverson’s outspoken nature and winning mentality earned him the nickname “The Answer,” which became the foundation for his longstanding relationship with Reebok.

Through Reebok, which it acquired in February 2022, Authentic has an inherent link to Iverson who is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand. “Authentic and I share a commitment to being number one and accepting nothing less,” said Iverson via a press statement. “Our shared values and their relentless drive to disrupt the branding industry make Authentic the ideal partner to take my brand to the next level.”

Marc Rosen, President at Authentic, shared his enthusiasm via a formal statement. “Allen is a Hall of Famer and one of the most recognizable basketball players of all time,” he said. “A trailblazer both on and off the court, Allen paved the way for professional athletes today and we see significant opportunities to build on that success.”

Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable Player in 2001 and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

The post Allen Iverson Partners With Authentic Brands Group To Grow His Reach In Entertainment appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Allen Iverson Partners With Authentic Brands Group To Grow His Reach In Entertainment was originally published on hiphopwired.com