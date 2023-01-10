Tia Mowry Transforms From Chic To Casual In A Funny, Relatable Reel

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Tia Mowry transforms from chic to casual in her latest reel, and we can totally relate to both the reel and her look!

Leave it to our girl Tia Mowry to mix fierce fashion with a funny reel. The veteran actress hopped on her Instagram to serve and entertain in her latest post. While doing the popular TikTok dance to Dear Silas’ I Ain’t Stressin’ Today song, Mowry showed off the cutest pink sweater set that featured a short sleeve top, mini skirt, and detailed embroidery. She paired the look with a short, hot pink coat and hot pink ankle strap sandals. Her reel displayed her on her way out of the house until she received a text that her plans got canceled. So, she happily switched to a green jogger set while dancing her way to a chill night of wine and popcorn.

Mowry captioned the post with, “Big Cancer energy If you were looking for a sign to stay in tonight…this is it.” Her amusing reel got a plethora of engagement as a lot of Mowry’s followers seemed to relate with the joy of staying home. “A canceled moment at the right time definitely feels like self-care ,” wrote one follower. While another follower commented with, “An introverts DREAM! .”

We are always here for a good Tia Mowry reel because they are usually right up our alley!

Tia Mowry Transforms From Chic To Casual In A Funny, Relatable Reel was originally published on hellobeautiful.com