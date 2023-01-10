El DeBarge Arrested On Drugs & Weapons Charges In California

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Five-time Grammy-nominated singer El DeBarge has once again found himself in trouble with law enforcement. According to TMZ, the singer was arrested on drugs and weapons charges in Burbank, California.

DeBarge was detailed at a local gas station on Sunday (January 8) around 3:40 a.m. Police on the scene initially noticed DeBarge’s vehicle had expired tags but discovered an expandable metal baton in the car, considered an illegal weapon in California. Police then began to search the vehicle, where they found pepper spray and narcotics they suspected to be heroin.

The singer was also driving with an expired license and was eventually charged with possession of a leaded cane or baton, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, among other charges.

He posted a $25,000 bond and is due back in court in March.

DeBarge Family Issues

El DeBarge has had a long history of battles with addiction throughout his career. In 2018, the singer was arrested and charged with felony vandalism after allegedly destroying a man’s windshield with a wrench after an argument. Before then, he’d been arrested in 2006 and 2012 on drug possession charges.

The DeBarge family has suffered setbacks in recent years. Youngest brother Chico DeBarge was arrested in 2021 on meth possession charges and was previously arrested in 2007, 2019, and 2021 on similar drug possession charges. That same year, Tommy DeBarge passed away from liver and kidney failure.“And so it is that on October 21, 2021, I had to say farewell to one of the greatest bass guitarists this world has ever known, and I am grieved as I confirm to you that my brother, Thomas Keith DeBarge, passed away,” El DeBarge wrote on Instagram about his brother’s passing. “My dear brother Tommy finally made his transition after a lengthy illness. Tommy was a loving, gentle soul and a beloved son, husband, father, grandfather and one of the best brothers anyone could ever ask for. His legacy will live on in the hearts of all those who love him so much and in the beautiful music he created.”

