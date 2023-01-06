Former Browns Player in ICU After Saving His Kids From Drowning

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Peyton Hillis, the former Cleveland Browns star running back, is in critical care this morning following a swimming accident in Florida. Hillis rescued his kids from drowning, but as a result, put his own life in jeopardy. After ensuring his children’s safety Hillis was airlifted to a local hospital.

His kids are alive and well.

Peyton remains in the hospital as doctors continue to monitor and work on his lungs and kidneys, though his health is improving, according to the doctors. He’s currently in a medically induced coma.

Hillis was selected in the seventh round of the 2008 draft. His breakout year with Cleveland came in 2010 when he rushed for 1,177 yards and received another 477 yards. In 2012 Hillis made Cleveland and gaming history by becoming the first Cleveland Browns player to grace the cover of the popular video game series ‘Madden’.

Though his time in Cleveland was relatively short, Peyton Hillis is a Browns legend. Him and his family are in our thoughts and prayers.

After ending his football career in 2014, Hillis turned to acting. Last year he starred in a thriller called ‘The Hunting’, check out the trailer below.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Information from TMZ was used for this report. To see their entire post, [click here].

