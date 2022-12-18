Brandy And Her Daughter Sy’Rai Are Twinning In Latest Social Media Post

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Brandy and her daughter Sy’Rai are definitely mother daughter goals!

The dynamic duo are known for having a close relationship and publicly supporting each other through it all, and we absolutely love to see it!

Over the weekend, the beautiful ladies broke the Internet with Brandy shared a selfie style video of herself alongside her adorable mini me as the beauties served face and hair. Not only did they both look absolutely gorgeous in their video, but they were definitely twinning and it’s clear where Sy’Rai gets her breath taking beauty from!

In the video, Brandy rocked golden blonde hair which she wore in tight curls and middle part. Sy’Rai matched her mom’s fly and rocked her hair in a jet black, also donning tight curls and a middle part to frame both sides of her face.

The songstress shared the gorgeous video on her Twitter account with the simply caption, “Happy Sunday”

Check it out below.

Fans and followers are definitely having a very happy Sunday after seeing this video float across their Twitter feeds! What do you think about this mother daughter twinning video?

Brandy And Her Daughter Sy’Rai Are Twinning In Latest Social Media Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com