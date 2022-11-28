Money Moves: Tyler Perry & Amazon Studios Agree To A Four-Picture Film Deal

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

On Monday (November 28) it was announced that Amazon Studios and legendary producer, actor, writer and director Tyler Perry have agreed to four feature film deal. Under the agreement, Perry will write, direct and produce four features that will be released on Prime Video, available in more than 240 countries and and territories worldwide.

“I’m excited and grateful to start working with Amazon Studios to bring movies to Prime Video,” said Perry. “Jennifer Salke and the entire team have welcomed me with open arms, and I’m looking forward to continuing telling unique stories and bringing my next projects to the global audiences that they reach.”

“Tyler Perry is undeniably one of the most prolific creators of our time,” commented Salke, who currently serves as the head of Amazon Studios. “He is a true multihyphenate who has defined his own incredible brand of storytelling and inspired people all over the world with his series and films. We are excited to collaborate with Tyler and his teams to bring even more of his fantastic signature films to our global audiences.”

Most recently, Perry wrote, directed and produced A Jazzman’s Blues, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and later that month was released on Netflix. Prior to that, he wrote, directed, executive produced and starred in the 12th installment in the Madea franchise, A Madea Homecoming and the rollercoaster of a thriller, A Fall From Grace.

Perry has also been very active when it comes to the television side of things. The list of series he’s created, written and directed include The Oval, Assisted Living, Bruh, Sistas, Zatima and Ruthless. For his work, the 53 year-old received the Governor’s Award at the 2020 Primetime Emmys and was honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Academy Awards in 2021.

Congrats to Tyler Perry on making another big time move! We can’t wait to see what he has in store next.

Money Moves: Tyler Perry & Amazon Studios Agree To A Four-Picture Film Deal was originally published on globalgrind.com