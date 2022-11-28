Megan The Stallion Makes History As The First Black Woman To Cover The ‘Forbes’ Under 30 Issue

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Megan Thee Stallion is on some “real hot girl s$@t.” The rapper made history as the first Black woman to cover the Forbes’s Under 30 Issue.

If “started from the bottom now we’re here” was a person, its identical twin would be Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston native recently sat down with Forbes Senior Writer Jabari Young to discuss her music, her grind, and most importantly, her budding empire.

Megan’s Latest Album

After getting word from Young that she is the first to grace the Forbes Under 30 Issue cover as a Black woman, Megan chuckled and then let out an excited scream. “It’s really hard to be the first something in 2022, so ahhhhh,” stated Megan. Megan and Young discussed her latest album, Traumazine, and how this project forced her to confront some bottled-up emotions. “This album was really personal to me. This is like the first time I ever talked about things that I’m feeling or talked about things that I’m going through. So, it kind of made me nervous to write these songs. It makes me nervous to perform some of these songs. To be vulnerable can make me a little nervous sometimes,” said Megan.

Watching Her Coins

When it comes to making dollars, Megan is no stranger. Hustling is in her DNA, and according to the WAP rapper, she’s just getting started. “I want to be bigger than just my music. I want people to know Megan as everything she ever wanted to be,” declared the artist. And just because she’s making bank and on her way to making lots more, Megan is being wise about her coins. One of the biggest lessons she’s learned about the business side of music is to “save your money,” she said. “I still haven’t made a stupid, crazy purchase. My jewelry is expensive, and my house was expensive, outside of that, I’m not buying 100 cars. Learn how to make your money work for you,” Megan remarked.

To read or watch the Megan Thee Stallion Forbes interview, click here.

Megan The Stallion Makes History As The First Black Woman To Cover The ‘Forbes’ Under 30 Issue was originally published on hellobeautiful.com