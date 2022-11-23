Larsa Pippen Responds To Marcus Jordan Dating Rumors

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

If there’s one rumored romance that’s surprising people right now, it’s between Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan.

Of course, it’s because Larsa was married to Scottie Pippen, who won six NBA championships with Michael Jordan, Marcus’ father.

It makes sense that the two would be friendly, but the dating rumors have gotten so intense that Larsa has finally responded after the two were spotted together again. Unfortunately, this time, she got heckled while attending a Los Angeles Chargers game this Sunday while seated next to Jordan.

“Hey Larsa, that’s what you’re doing?” a fan said while the couple appeared to laugh it off. “You’re with the boy, Mike’s son? You a cold motherf-cker, ain’t you! You’re cold as a motherf-cker, homie.”

The Shade Room then posted about the duo’s latest outing on Instagram, and Pippen hopped into the comment section to set the record straight.

“I just met him 3 years ago I never knew him or his family,” she wrote. “I was 21 yrs old and in college when Scottie played that one year w MJ and we weren’t friends with them like everyone thinks.”

The rumors of the two sparking up a romance began when Larsa and Marcus were spotted on what appeared to be a double date while in Miami. Then they were cozied up at a beach and getting pretty close while hanging out at Rolling Loud NYC in September.

Scottie and Michael’s relationship has soured over the years, especially with Michael’s portrayal in his 10-part documentary The Last Dance.

“They glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates,” Pippen wrote in his 2021 memoir, Unguarded. “Michael deserved a large portion of the blame. The producers had granted him editorial control of the final product. The doc couldn’t have been released otherwise. He was the leading man and the director.”

Despite Larsa responding to the rumors, Marcus hasn’t publicly commented. See how Twitter reacted to the romance below.

