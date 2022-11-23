The Ultimate Gift Guide For The Black Intellectual Man

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

‘Tis the season of gift-giving, but sometimes it can seem nearly impossible to find the right gift for the important Black men in our lives. They love all kinds of things, from working hard to provide for their loving families to reclining in their cozy chairs for a good old fashion Sunday football game. We love our Black brothers and fathers and it’s important that we get them a meaningful gift for all the hard work they do. No, and we’re not talking about boring socks or those mundane boxers either. The intellectual Black man is multi-faceted, they’re smart, witty and cunning, and poised with wisdom and knowledge. We’ve gathered up a list of a few holiday ideas that might make your gift search a little bit easier and exciting, and that any Black man would appreciate.

For The Organized Men – A Wireless Charging Station

This is for the men who can use some help keeping things tidy throughout their busy work schedule. Thanks to this wireless charging station, dad or the boo will be able to keep all their things in one place, as they charge up their phone for another round of busy conference calls. Courant sells a really sweet version of the wireless charging station for 70 bucks.

For The Traveling Men – The Carry-On Closet By Solgaard

The Carry-On closet suitcase by Solgaard is a travel lover’s dream. It comes equipped with a unique built-in shelving system that gives you enough storage to pack the unthinkable. Plus, with its indestructible polycarbonate shell, you won’t have to worry about some of your sensitive items getting damaged. Bags range from $199 to $300.

For The Men With Beards– Beard Care Set By Rugged Evolution

Give your special man the gift of beard care with a high-powered beard care set from Rugged Evolution. It comes jam-packed with all the bells and whistles that will keep his beard looking prim and proper.

For The Chefs – Nine Piece Barbecue Tool Set

This one is for the grill masters and the men who love cooking up a tasty meal for the family. Treat your loved one to a top-notch barbecue tool set this holiday season. Crate and Barrel’s nifty nine-piece tool set will provide your dad, husband, or boyfriend everything they need to get their chef on. This set includes a turner, fork, basting brush, grill cleaner, and tongs.

For The Music Lovers – 1000 Record Covers by Michael Ochs

Some of our favorite record covers tell stories about the music inside. Is the special man in your life a complete music nerd? Gift him 1000 Record Covers by journalist and disc-jockey Michael Ochs. Throughout the exciting book, Ochs presents a selection of some of his favorite rock album covers from the ’60s to ’90s. Ochs takes readers down memory lane as he studies the evolution of cover art and the unique stories that make up the cover art inside his private collection.

For The Handymen – The Key Multi-Tool

This nifty keychain functions as the ultimate toolset featuring a screwdriver, wire cutter, bottle opener, and 11 other handy tools. This is perfect for the fixer-uppers in your life. Find it on Amazon for $13.99

This Day In History 2022 Game

Have a history buff in the family? Try gifting this extraordinary History calendar which comes packed with influential events, remarkable accomplishments, and groundbreaking inventions spanning from early civilization to the 21st century. The best part about it is that it only costs a cool $13.49.

The Orbitkey Desk Mat

If he’s working from home, why not give him a little organization for his workspace with Orbitkey’s super cool multi-functional mat? It lifts up so he can keep his important documents stashed away neatly and also comes equipped with a magnetic clip toolbar for his pens and pencils. The surface of the mat is liquid repellant, allowing it to absorb any coffee spills or that after-work cocktail too. Right now, it’s selling for 100 bucks.

Wahl Portable Micro Groomsman Trimmer

Trim and Proper! This portable micro trimmer will keep your loved one’s beard looking fresh for the holiday season. It can be used on wet or dry skin and it’s affordable too. Best Buy is currently selling it for $12.99.

Ta-Neheisi Coates’ Between The World And Me

Award-winning author Ta Naheisi Coates’ critically acclaimed book shares the feelings, symbolism, and realities of being Black in the United States through the lens of his upbringing. It’s required reading for any young Black man on racism in America and how falsehoods about race fall heavily on the spirits of both Black men and women. Buy it on Amazon for $12.92.

Firestick Loaded With His Favorite Shows

This little remote will come packed with all his favorite movies and TV shows on a variety of different streaming services. You can’t beat that. It also comes with Alexa Voice, so all of his favorite flicks can be accessed without even lifting a finger especially if the remote gets buried in the couch. It’s $39.99 right now on Amazon.

Whiskey Decanter Set

Have a whiskey lover in the family? Get them this super cool decanter set to keep their whiskey tasting fresh. The set comes with two beautiful glasses along with whiskey stones to keep their tasty libation cool and refreshing. It’s $49.99 on Amazon making it deliciously affordable.

Personalized Bathrobe

Who doesn’t like to step into a nice bathrobe after a warm shower? You can jazz it up by giving your special man a personalized robe for the winter season ahead. We guarantee he’ll be wearing this thing for years. Personalization Mall is a great site to get your loved one’s name engraved onto any custom piece of clothing. Prices start at $55.

For Health Junkies – Fit Bit To Track Fitness Progress

This is for the men who love working up a good sweat in the gym and tracking their progress along the way. Amazon has a great deal for the Fit Bit Sense watch right now, and the gadget does everything from tracking your heart health and stress management to detecting changes in your skin temperature. Get it now for $199.95 while the offer still lasts.

Massage Pillow

After a long day of work, you’re man, dad or brother is going to want to use this deep tissue massager pillow by Shiatsu to help work out those kinks. It comes loaded with four different massage modes and even heats up to soothe those sore joints and problem areas. For $39.99, it’s a no-brainer.

