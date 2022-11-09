Front Page News: Brittney Griner Moved To Unknown Location To Russian Penal Colony [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

There’s been an update to Brittney Griner’s case. Brittney Griner is being transferred to a Russian penal colony to an undisclosed location where her family will not know her location and she will be hard to find. The U.S. National Park Service made the plea asking people to stop licking toads to get intoxicated.

Hear these stories and more in the Front Page News.

