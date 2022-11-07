Nike To Give “Losers” Exclusive Access To Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” On Nov. 8

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Not too long ago Nike announced that they were going to do what they could to combat sneaker bots that eat merchandise on release days at an absurd rate.

Since then, sneaker bots have gone ham on the app and left everyday consumers out in the cold with bare feet. Now with the insanely anticipated release of the Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” colorway, Nike is using a new method to ensure actual people and not bots get a pair of the 2022 grails. Over the weekend Nike revealed that on Nov. 8, SNKR app users will be receiving “Exclusive Access” to the highly coveted Air Jordan 1s but only people who’ve entered at least 20 raffles for previous Air Jordan 1s AND lost will be chosen to get blessed with the access.

Needless to say, we’re still not getting our hopes up for this one.

Though exclusive access will be given out tomorrow (Nov. 8), the actual release date for the sneakers will be on Nov. 19 and as of now it will not be a raffle but a general release. In other words, sneaker bots will be having a field day as they did when the Air Jordan 4 “Midnight Navy” silhouettes dropped a few weeks back which had people “Pending” for damn near a half hour. Though the SNKRS app had roughly 50,000 available pairs on that release day, pictures began circulating online which showed that sneaker bots had eaten 25,000 of those pairs. Keep in mind, that release wasn’t anywhere near as hype as these Air Jordan 1s are.

As of now, word is there will be around 500,000 pairs of the Air Jordan 1 “Chicago’s” available, but some stores have already begun backdooring their pairs to secondary markets in order to profit off the hype.

Should be interesting to see how many people get exclusive access tomorrow (we got our fingers crossed over here), and how the SNKRS app will be acting come the actual release day in a few weeks.

Good luck, y’all. We gonna need it.

The post Nike To Give “Losers” Exclusive Access To Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” On Nov. 8 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Nike To Give “Losers” Exclusive Access To Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” On Nov. 8 was originally published on hiphopwired.com