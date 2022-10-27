Ashanti Serves Body In An All-Black Look

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Ashanti is fashion goals, period. The iconic singer recently posted a picture on Instagram looking snatched in an all-black getup leaving us no choice but to give her all the praises.

We can’t get enough of Ashanti’s fabulous looks. Homegirl always serves whether she’s performing, doing press, or kicking it on the beach. While promoting her upcoming single “Falling for you,” the Coach Carter actress posted some fire pictures on her Instagram in an all-black look that screams fly girl. She struck a fierce pose in the photo wearing a black Givenchy cropped letterman jacket, black leather tights, and black crocodile print, over-the-knee Jennifer Le boots.

Being the style diva she is, you know Ashanti didn’t skimp on her accessories. The children’s book author adorned her neck in diamond chains. She wore silver hoop earrings, blinged-out rings, and diamond bracelets. Her nails matched her outfit with black and white designs, and her black, oversized sunglasses added spunk to her look. Ashanti completed her all-black ensemble with a black Hermès bag.

According to Ashanti’s stylist Tim B.‘s Instagram post, the singer wore the look while doing promotion. She was videoed signing her children’s book, taking pictures, and appearing on the popular New York radio station Hot 97. Ashanti is also gearing up for the debut of her latest single, “Falling for you,” which drops this Friday, October 28th.

To pre-save the song, click here.

DON’T MISS…

Ashanti Says Irv Gotti Tried To Tarnish Her Career: ‘He Would Say… I Made You F**ckable!’

20 Years Of Greatness: The Evolution Of Ashanti

42 Never Looked So Good: Ashanti Shows Off Her Beach Body For Her Birthday

Ashanti Serves Body In An All-Black Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com