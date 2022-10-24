Monica Serves Face And Body On Instagram In Honor Of Her 42nd Birthday

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Happy birthday to the gorgeous, Monica! When she’s not busy giving us hits after hits, the style queen is always killing the fashion game and her latest photo is proof that she just keeps getting better and better with time!

In her latest Instagram photo, the beauty celebrated her 42nd birthday with a sexy photo shoot as she rocked a sleek and sexy ensemble that certainly gave us fashion envy while spending time on the beach. For her look, she donned an all white draped look that she wore as a dress and was perfect for her nighttime beach look. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and wore her hair in a sleek straight style with a middle part while donning a face full of soft glam makeup and letting the light serve as her natural filter.

The starlet shared the stunning photo with her Instagram follower in honor of her birthday and simply captioned the post, “42 ” to indicate her new year for her 12.3 million social media followers. Check it out below.

“My fine ass friend, y’all 22 yo still can’t touch her lol I said it ” one of the beauty’s followers wrote underneath the birthday post while another commented, “42….where umm flipped tht number around you mean 24 ”

It’s true, Mo looked good and will only keep getting better with age! Happy birthday to this beautiful songstress!

