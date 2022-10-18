Monica Denise Serves Looks In A Dolce & Gabbana Monochrome Ensemble

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

When it comes to fashion, Monica Denise eats and leaves zero crumbs in sight. The legendary vocalist uses her Instagram page to show off her top-tier style, and we are just grateful to be observers.

In her latest post, the mother of three rocked a full floral monochrome look by Dolce And Gabbana. The singer wore a long-sleeve, turtleneck, shorts bodysuit with matching stockings, shoes, and a long puffer jacket.

Monica decided not to overwhelm the ensemble with accessories, but instead opted for a bold red eyeshadow and a nude lipstick.

In another photo, she posted with her longtime friends, Trina and Trick Daddy. She captioned the post, “MIAMI WAS A MOVIE …. I’m honored to have two of my dearest friends & realest to ever do it join me…. @trinarockstarr thank you for ALL the years I love you @trickdaddydollars I love you & all your crazy LOL #NeverSwitchedOrChanged

It looks like Monica is collaborating with her friends on some new music. We enjoy her in the fashion space, but we definitely love hearing that soulful voice over a tight beat. Until then, we’ll just have to enjoy her fashionable Instagram posts. She serves style Inspo for the girls! What do you think? Are you loving Monica’s Dolce and Gabbana look?

