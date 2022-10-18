Jonathan Majors Comes For Michael B. Jordan’s Throne In ‘Creed III’ [TRAILER]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

MGM Studios has revealed the official trailer and synopsis for the third installment in the Rocky spin-off series Creed starring Michael B. Jordan. Taking place years after Creed II, the third Creed movie introduces Adonis Creed (Jordan) to another figure from his past, Damian (Jonathan Majors).

RELATED: Michael B. Jordan Shares Why There Won’t Be Any Sly Stallone in “Creed III”

RELATED: Jonathan Majors In Early Talks To Play Dennis Rodman In “48 Hours in Vegas”

The film, set to release next March, also serves as Jordan’s first time in the director’s chair.

“Me and him bonded in a way that I never had an opportunity to,” Jordan said in a press conference on Monday (October 17). “It’s my first time directing that relationship between director and actor. I really understand that now, and it’s a bond that’ll last forever. So just really lucky to have that gentleman by my side.”

Majors and Jordan share similar bonafide — stars of HBO shows (The Wire, Lovecraft Country) and members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Jordan portrayed Killmonger in the first Black Panther film, Majors is set to become the MCU’s new big bad villain Kang the Conqueror). Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Wood Harris and Mila Davis-Kent also star in Creed III – and you can watch the trailer above.

Jonathan Majors Comes For Michael B. Jordan’s Throne In ‘Creed III’ [TRAILER] was originally published on hot1009.com