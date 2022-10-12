Angela Bassett And Courtney B. Vance Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Congratulations to actress Angela Bassett and her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance who recently celebrated 25 years together in marriage, and all we can say is: couple goals!

The beautiful couple took to Instagram to share an emotional video from inside their milestone anniversary party which featured the couple’s close friends and family members who all gathered together to share in Angela and Courtney’s everlasting love.

In the heartfelt video, Angela lets her followers in on a few home videos from the couple’s family and shows off their love and happiness as the couple was all smiles and danced the night away alongside their family and friends on this milestone anniversary.

The actress shared the loving video on her IG page earlier today along with the caption:

“25 years…

When we first got married, we couldn’t wait to say we made it to 10 years! Now look at how far we’ve come!

As Frankie says, “Joy and pain are like sunshine and rain…” Whew! He sure was right!

We’ve had ups, we’ve had downs; we gained two amazing children; but lost cherished family members and friends…

We’ve had successes, we’ve had failures; we’ve had spectacular wins, we’ve had devastating losses…

But through it all there’s been one, beautiful constant: We’ve always had each other!

Thank you God for each and everyone one of these 25 years! We can’t wait to do 25 more! 10/12/1997 ”

What a caption! Check out the video below!

We just love their love! Happy 25th wedding anniversary to Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance!

Angela Bassett And Courtney B. Vance Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary was originally published on hellobeautiful.com