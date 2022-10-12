Riley Burruss Sends A Message To The Haters Who Comment On Her Weight Loss

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Fans of the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise saw Riley Burruss grow up right before their eyes. From her awkward pre-teen years to the gorgeous college beauty we know today, it feels like our little niece has grown up.

The eldest daughter of singer and entrepreneur extraordinaire Kandi Burruss endured lots of scrutiny during her weight loss transformation. When she carried extra weight, fans said that she was too big, and now that she’s flaunting a slimmer body, Riley noticed the tone of her comment section changed drastically.

In a video posted to her TikTok account, the 20-year-old poked fun at the shift in perspective regarding her weightless journey.

“When my comments change from ‘she needs to lose weight’ to ‘snatched,’” she wrote over a video of herself.

Back in September Kandi commented on the body shaming her daughter endures on the internet, and how upset it makes her as her mother.

“I despise it. It bothers me so much,” Burruss said regarding the bullying. “Everybody already knows that Riley dealt with her weight issues growing up in the public eye. People would make comments on her body and say things about her personal look, and it really boils my blood.”

“The people who watch our show and who are on our show, sometimes they take things too far, and it’s not cool. It’s crazy. This is a TV show at the end of the day,” she continued.

Riley looked gorgeous before she lost weight, and she looks gorgeous now. We love that she’s poking fun at the haters who seemingly approve of her journey, not that she cares. Keep on doing you for you, Riley!

Riley Burruss Sends A Message To The Haters Who Comment On Her Weight Loss was originally published on hellobeautiful.com