Beyoncé is still celebrating the release of her latest hit album Renaissance and was recently spotted on the scene for yet another Club Renaissance party in Paris rocking a Saint Laurent ensemble that we love!

The gorgeous entertainer rocked the curve hugging, burgundy Saint Laurent look to perfection which featured a hood that she wore over her head and a criss cross neckline to create a key hole cut out at the chest. The beauty wore blinged out jewelry to compliment the look, rocking diamond necklaces, bracelets and rings. She added a matching burgundy leather trench coat and black sunnies to the look and rocked matching heels to set the entire ensemble off right.

The ensemble certainly broke the internet and had fashionistas and Beyoncé fans swooning over the latest slay.

Check out the look as captured by photographer Blair Caldwell

“A night in Paris for Club Renaissance,” the caption read, and it’s certainly giving us Parsian vibes and we can’t get enough!

Our good sis Beyoncé absolutely never disappoints and we can’t stop thinking about this effortless slay! What do you think about the starlet’s ensemble for her Renaissance party? Did she nail it?

Beyoncé Breaks The Internet In A Saint Laurent Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com