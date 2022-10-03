Janet Jackson Storms The Runway At The Thom Browne Fashion Show

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

At 56, Janet Jackson continues to show why she’s a true fashion icon with her unique style. On Monday, the Grammy-award-winning singer turned heads at Paris Fashion Week when she attended Thom Browne’s Spring/Summer 2022 runway show.

Sporting a long grey double-breasted suit dress and a black tie, Janet made a grand entrance to the star-studded showcase. The “Together Again” hitmaker rocked a big updo that featured a long braid that trailed down to her midriff. The superstar paired the look with smokey eye shadow, a black purse, and big combat boots.

Before the show started, Ms. Jackson shared a quick video of her ensemble on Instagram. In the brief clip, the Indiana native stormed down the runway of the Thom Browne show with a group of models as they all served a few smoldering looks into the camera.

Fans flocked to the superstar’s comment section with all types of reactions to the iconic clip. “Who else walks into a fashion show like this? No one but the queen!!!!” wrote one social media user. While another person commented, “SLAAAAAAAAAAAAY taking it all the way back to 2001 I live!”

Last month, Janet was honored with the Icon of the Year award at Harlem’s Fashion Row 15th Anniversary Show for her legendary contributions to music, visual art, and fashion. Founded in 2007 by Brandice Daniel, Harlem’s Fashion Row honors emerging talent in the fashion world. It also provides a platform for underrepresented African American and Latino designers, according to Entertainment Tonight.

We love this look on Janet. She’s still out here transcending music and high fashion with her unique style and incredible talent. What do you think about her outfit? Sound off in the comments section.

Janet Jackson Storms The Runway At The Thom Browne Fashion Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com