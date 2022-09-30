Issa Rae Teams Up With Delta Air Lines To Launch The ‘Runway Collection’

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Issa Rae is teaming up with Delta Airlines and six small businesses to release the “Runway Collection,” a fashion and accessory line for people who dare to be adventurous.

On Wednesday, the “Insecure” actress took to Instagram to announce the big news with a short promo, chatting with a few “modern-day” jetsetters about their favorite traveling experiences.

The short video revealed a few items that will appear in the new line, including fashionable sunglasses, comfy joggers, and stylish shoes that look perfect and simple for the everyday traveler.

Delta and Rae’s buzzing collab will drop on Oct. 7 during LA Fashion Week.

The big event will usher in a slew of exciting brands, celebrities, and digital experiences showcasing collections from some of the biggest names in fashion. Our sister site Global Grind noted that outside of LA fashion week’s traditional runway shows and fashion experiences, the event will host “immersive experiences, curated pop-ups, panels, fireside chats, masterclasses, and other activations. Non-fashion categories like beauty, health, and wellness will also be incorporated into the programming.”

We can’t wait to see what Issa and Delta cooked up for this line. We know it’s going to be good! How do you like to travel when you’re on the go? Tell us down below!

