“The Hair Tales” Trailer Is Here! Get A Glimpse At Hulu & OWN’s Six-Part Series Celebrating Black Beauty

HULU’s “The Hair Tales” Explores Different Experiences Of Black Women Regarding Their Hair

Today, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and Disney’s Onyx Collective jointly reveal the key art and official series trailer for “The Hair Tales,” a dynamic celebration of Black women’s identity, beauty, culture and humanity, uniquely expressed through the stories in our hair. “The Hair Tales” is a docuseries where six diverse phenomenal women – Issa Rae, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, CHIKA, Marsai Martin, Chloe Bailey and Oprah Winfrey – lay their intimate hair tales on the table with Tracee Ellis Ross. Surrounded by brilliant voices of academic and cultural leaders, gifted hairdressers, and extraordinary sisters, the series presents a collage of resilience, style, and purpose.

Check out the trailer below:

From executive producers Oprah Winfrey, Tracee Ellis Ross and Michaela angela Davis, “The Hair Tales” will debut with the first two episodes on Hulu and OWN, with two episodes releasing weekly on Hulu and one episode releasing weekly on OWN.

“The Hair Tales” Executive Producers include Oprah Winfrey, Tracee Ellis Ross, Michaela angela Davis, Tara Duncan, Raeshem Nijhon, Carri Twigg and Kisha Imani Cameron.

“The Hair Tales” premieres Saturday October 22, 2022 on Hulu and at @ 9pm ET/PT on OWN

