Dr. Collier Talks About The Cure Of Sickle Cell During National Sickle Cell Awareness Month [WATCH]

It is national Sickle Cell Awareness Month and it’s a disease that everyone should learn more about. Dr. Collier is here to teach us more. Sickle Cell affects around 200,000 Americans and it is a disease that you’re born with. The doctor also talks about the importance of finding out if you carry the trait or not. If you or a loved one are dealing with sickle cell some of the key things Dr. Collier suggests is making sure you’re hydrated, getting the proper nutrition, and are under the great care of someone who understands sickle cell.

Hear more about it in the video below.

