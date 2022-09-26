Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out Haters For Twisting Her ‘Body Positivity’ Message

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Megan Thee Stallion’s body-positive message at the IHeatRadio Music Festival performance had the internet buzzing over the weekend. The H-Town Hottie commanded the stage during her energetic performance at the festival on Sunday, where she performed a medley of hits off her critically acclaimed album Traumazine along with a few fan favorites like WAP and Thot Sh*t.

At one point during the show, the Grammy-award-winning rapper delivered a high-energy performance of Body on stage. But before she went into the popular smash, Meg took a few minutes to shower her bodacious physique with some love and appreciation.

“I don’t know about y’all but I love my body,” the 27-year-old told the packed audience. “I do what I want to my body with who I want to with my body… if you love your body let me hear you make some noise,” she added as the crowd cheered with excitement.

While Meg’s dedicated hottie fanbase appeared to be all for the message of body positivity, following the show, a few social media users took to the internet with negative commentary about the star’s speech. After the festival, Thee Stallion sounded off about the criticism on Twitter.

“I feel like a lot of these blogs don’t post me until it’s something they know majority of their audience can dog pile on me for associated with some kind of negative narrative…bc why is the way I start my performance to BODY damn near every show news NOW…” she tweeted.

The hip-hop star added in a follow-up post:

“I really don’t care abt being posted AT ALL but why is it that all of a sudden out of the 1 million positive things I do / have done it only seems like when something negative happens that’s news? Like positive Megan Thee Stallion content is there lol why ignore it?”

Over the weekend, the celeb launched her new website called “Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too”, which offers a diverse range of mental health resources to fans in need. Users can access free therapy organizations and resources for everything ranging from substance abuse to domestic violence support. There are also resource directories catered to the Black and LGBTQ community, which include organizations such as the LGBTQ Psychotherapists of Color directory, Therapy for Black Girls, and the StrongHearts Native Helpline.

Last year, Meg launched a nonprofit foundation named after her parents that helps provide essential resources to women, senior citizens, and underserved communities in Houston.

Don’t worry Meg, we see all the Good News! What did you think of Megan Thee Stallion’s body positivity message? Sound off in the comments section.

Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out Haters For Twisting Her ‘Body Positivity’ Message was originally published on hellobeautiful.com