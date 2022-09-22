These Big Box Retailers Are Starting Holiday Deals Early

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

A couple of big box retailers are kicking off their holiday deals a little earlier than normal this year, much to the delight of holiday shoppers across the country.

Do you feel that? That’s the first day of fall breathing down your neck. It seems summer has abruptly shut the door in true midwest fashion, and Ohioans everywhere are gearing up for what’s next.

That includes a couple of big retail chains getting ready for holiday shoppers.

I know we don’t want to think about it, but Christmas is basically tomorrow and folks around the country have already begun planning what to buy and where to buy it.

Are you one of those people?

According to FOX 8, Walmart and Target have decided to kick off their holiday deals early. Record high inflation, the highest it’s been in 40 years, is the primary reason why they’re making this decision.

VIA | FOX 8

The holiday sales strategies, announced on Thursday, come amid what is expected to be slower holiday sales growth compared with a year ago. AlixPartners, the global consulting firm, forecasts that holiday sales will be up anywhere from 4% to 7%, far below last year’s growth of 16%. The current inflation rate of 8.3% means retailers would see a decrease in real sales.

You can finish this story [here]

Per the report, Walmart is focusing on offering a wide variety of expected-holiday toys to be available with a price no higher than $50, while many of them will be under $25. You can shop those deals now (or through pre-order) with Walmart’s online store.

Target is expected to have its first holiday shopping sale between October 6-8. Both companies are also expected to add at least 100,000 seasonal employees.

These Big Box Retailers Are Starting Holiday Deals Early was originally published on wzakcleveland.com