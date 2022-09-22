Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Facing Team Suspension For Cheating On Nia Long

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Ime Udoka is facing disciplinary action from the Boston Celtics for having a consensual and intimate relationship with a female staffer, violating team rules.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Udoka is likely to be given a suspension from the team and the length of the suspension could be announced as soon as Thursday (September 22). Although the length of the suspension has yet to be decided internally, there is a possible scenario that Udoka could be suspended from the team for the entirety of the 2022-23 season.

Udoka was hired last season as the Celtics’ head coach after the previous coach, Brad Stevens, stepped down to join the front office. In his first year, the Celtics were the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010. After a slow start to his tenure, the Celtics finished a 35-game stretch with a record of 28-7, then swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the playoffs.

He made history in the playoffs by becoming the fifth head coach since 1997 to take his team to the Finals in his first year and the first rookie head coach to win two Game 7s in a single postseason run.

Udoka has been married to actress Nia Long since 2015 and the couple have a 10-year-old son together.

Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Facing Team Suspension For Cheating On Nia Long was originally published on hot1009.com