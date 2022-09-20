Marlo Hampton Is Unbothered In A $2,990 Carolina Herrera Frock

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

When it comes to fashion, Marlo Hampton and her style never skip a beat. The RHOA star posed on her Instagram in a $2,990 Carolina Herrera dress, and it is classy!

Don’t let Hampton’s tears on the RHOA reunion fool you. Baby girl is cool, calm, and cute in a Carolina Herrera dress. The entrepreneur struck an off-guard pose on Instagram in the ensemble, and her followers were feeling her look. The off-the-shoulder getup featured oversized puff sleeves, polka dots, and yellow flowers. Hampton wore white Tom Ford ankle-strap heels to bring out the polka dots in the look. Her tresses were long and straight, and her makeup was flawless, as always.

This swanky fashion post comes on the heels of a cantankerous reunion episode where Hampton and her castmate Kenya Moore were doing their usual bickering. Hampton posted this picture with the caption, “People throw shade on what shines .” While we are not sure if her caption was an allusion to her and Moore’s confrontation, we know that Hampton’s outfit is posh – and her followers agreed. Hampton’s comment section was inundated with fire and heart emojis. Her supporters praised both her fashion look and her witty caption.

We can always count on Hampton for an expensive fashion slay because homegirl doesn’t fall short regarding the labels. Whether she’s dressed up in a glamorous gown or casually kicking it in a leisure suit, you better believe both ensembles are couture.

Marlo Hampton Is Unbothered In A $2,990 Carolina Herrera Frock was originally published on hellobeautiful.com