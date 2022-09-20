Cardi B’s Reaction To Beyonce Personalized Gift Is Priceless

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

It doesn’t matter how big of a celebrity you are, when Beyonce sends you a personalized copy of her Renaissance album, you fan out all the same. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are loyal members of the Beyhive and took to social media to share the autographed special edition vinyl with a handwritten note.

“Hard working, beautiful and talented queen, thank you for always supporting me. “Sending so much love to you and yours,” wrote Bey. “Respect, Beyoncé.”

Cardi was so elated by her gift, she threatened anyone who dare get close to it. “It’s so beautiful, so lovely. I’m gonna put it in a glass frame with laser beams on it,” she joked. “Anybody who gets motherf–king next to it is gonna get electrocuted on motherf–king sight,” she added. “I just wanna say thank you so much. I feel so special.”

Cardi B wasn’t the only celeb to show their Beyonce fandom. Her fellow H-Town Hottie, Megan Thee Stallion, also received a special hand-penned note.

Guess who sent me something,” Megan excitedly narrated the Tik Tok clip. “To My H-Town sister. I’ll always have love for you queen,” Beyonce inscribed the case.

Fans are eagerly waiting for visuals from Beyonce. In the meantime, Bey’s celeb fans are still enjoying the album. Yung Miami wrote, “Beyoncé album still hitting.” Even Kanye dropped his favorite Renaissance track, which happens to be Church Girl.

Church Girl, which samples Clark Sisters’ 1981 devotion Center Thy Will, is the reported follow-up single to Break My Soul. It debuted at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 during the week of Aug. 13, RatedRNB reports.

Renaissance continues to have a chokehold on the culture providing the vibes for the summer transition into Beyonce…we mean Virgo season.

Cardi B’s Reaction To Beyonce Personalized Gift Is Priceless was originally published on hellobeautiful.com