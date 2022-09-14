Gary’s Tea: Kandi Burruss Says Jermaine Dupri & Carlos King Tried To Steal Her Likeness To Make A Movie!

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Kandi Burruss is speaking on it! Gary With The Tea is sharing the tea on the beef between these three in the production business. Basically famous reality tv show producer Carlos King and Jermaine Dupri allegedly tried to take Kandi’s likeness to produce a movie about her life without including her.

Hear more about this story and more about Kanye West tea in the video below.

