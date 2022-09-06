Hot Spot: Comedians React To Aries Spears & Tiffany Haddish Sexual Child Abuse Allegations & Skit

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Last week we reported on Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears’ alleged sexual child abuse allegations. The two were accused of child abuse in a very inappropriate skit. Now that the video has surfaced, Rickey Smiley and Special K react to the video and share their opinions on the writing. Hear what they have to say about the skit and new details on the case.

